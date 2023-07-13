Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) has increased by 10.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 32.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is $22.00, The public float for YVR is 15.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YVR on July 13, 2023 was 574.92K shares.

YVR’s Market Performance

The stock of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has seen a 32.87% increase in the past week, with a 30.09% rise in the past month, and a 41.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for YVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.40% for YVR’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YVR Trading at 29.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +32.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +32.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1682. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw 19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44. The total capital return value is set at -78.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.26.

Based on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.00. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.