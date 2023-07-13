Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)’s stock price has plunge by 15.83relation to previous closing price of 3.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SWIM is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWIM is $4.12, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for SWIM is 105.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SWIM on July 13, 2023 was 448.43K shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

The stock of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen a 22.28% increase in the past week, with a 28.36% rise in the past month, and a 80.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.36% for SWIM stock, with a simple moving average of 28.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at 30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +25.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 36.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Cline James E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.40 back on May 12. After this action, Cline James E now owns 169,050 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $34,000 using the latest closing price.

Cline James E, the Director of Latham Group Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Cline James E is holding 159,050 shares at $136,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.