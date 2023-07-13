Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) has jumped by 1.20 compared to previous close of 2.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is $3.00, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for KOPN is 83.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOPN on July 13, 2023 was 990.02K shares.

KOPN’s Market Performance

KOPN’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a 101.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for Kopin Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for KOPN’s stock, with a 58.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 70.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.97 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -40.77. The total capital return value is set at -61.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.50. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.22. Total debt to assets is 7.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.