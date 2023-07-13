Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 169.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Keysight Is Unlocking Gains

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 25.73x. The 36-month beta value for KEYS is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KEYS is $188.29, which is $18.68 above than the current price. The public float for KEYS is 177.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on July 13, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS stock saw an increase of 1.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.08% and a quarterly increase of 7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for KEYS’s stock, with a 1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $200 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.25. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.