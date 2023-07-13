Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JYD is 8.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for JYD on July 13, 2023 was 363.66K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

JYD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) has dropped by -4.01 compared to previous close of 3.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JYD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for JYD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for JYD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.16% for the last 200 days.

JYD Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD rose by +2.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Limited saw -38.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Limited stands at +0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.