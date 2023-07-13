Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMTE is at 2.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for IMTE is 17.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for IMTE on July 13, 2023 was 186.08K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE stock saw a decrease of -15.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.11% for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.08% for IMTE’s stock, with a -47.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -40.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3835. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -54.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2291.35 for the present operating margin

-562.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2394.71. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -32.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.