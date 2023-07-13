Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ISPO stock has gone down by -4.74%, with a monthly decline of -10.24% and a quarterly surge of 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.68% for ISPO’s stock, with a -30.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ISPO is at -0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ISPO is $2.13, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 50.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume for ISPO on July 13, 2023 was 307.72K shares.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) has dropped by -6.65 compared to previous close of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9848. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 9,807 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Jun 23. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 9,976,174 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $10,297 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 5,320 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 9,985,981 shares at $5,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.