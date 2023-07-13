indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has gone up by 4.85% for the week, with a -5.84% drop in the past month and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for INDI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on July 13, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has jumped by 1.28 compared to previous close of 9.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 63.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.37 back on Jul 03. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,191,280 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $281,100 using the latest closing price.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, the Director of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 19,000 shares at $10.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth is holding 31,000 shares at $201,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.