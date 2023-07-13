ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Stock Faces 2.42% Weekly Volatility

The stock of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a 5.61% gain in the past month, and a -11.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for ICL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for ICL’s stock, with a -19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) by analysts is $6.69, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for ICL is 721.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ICL was 1.26M shares.

ICL) stock’s latest price update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.00 in comparison to its previous close of 5.67, however, the company has experienced a 3.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/30/22 that World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

ICL Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw -20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54.

Based on ICL Group Ltd (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.