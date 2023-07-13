Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has seen a 10.23% increase in the past week, with a 20.30% gain in the past month, and a 62.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for HYPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.43% for HYPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 86.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HYPR is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HYPR is $2.63, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for HYPR is 53.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume for HYPR on July 13, 2023 was 294.36K shares.

HYPR) stock’s latest price update

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR)’s stock price has soared by 7.73 in relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

HYPR Trading at 34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Hyperfine Inc. saw 182.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from Siddiqui Khan, who sale 1,735 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 16. After this action, Siddiqui Khan now owns 78,710 shares of Hyperfine Inc., valued at $2,169 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Alok, the Chief Financial Officer of Hyperfine Inc., sale 5,613 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Gupta Alok is holding 110,456 shares at $7,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.27 for the present operating margin

+13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc. stands at -1073.73. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.