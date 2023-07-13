HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.61relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on July 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a -36.49% drop in the past month, and a -65.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.42% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.62% for HUBC’s stock, with a -95.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -0.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4752. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.