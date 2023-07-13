Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Stock Experiences -4.60% Monthly Change

In the past week, HUSA stock has gone up by 9.62%, with a monthly decline of -4.60% and a quarterly plunge of -17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Houston American Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.39% for HUSA’s stock, with a -27.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUSA is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUSA is $137.50, The public float for HUSA is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of HUSA on July 13, 2023 was 98.51K shares.

HUSA) stock’s latest price update

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.55 in comparison to its previous close of 2.12, however, the company has experienced a 9.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUSA Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw -33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from SCHOONOVER JAMES A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on May 18. After this action, SCHOONOVER JAMES A now owns 172,976 shares of Houston American Energy Corp., valued at $33,525 using the latest closing price.

TERWILLIGER JOHN F, the CEO and President of Houston American Energy Corp., sale 4,630 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that TERWILLIGER JOHN F is holding 671,540 shares at $18,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.47 for the present operating margin

+48.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp. stands at -45.41. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.