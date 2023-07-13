HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) by analysts is $81.77, which is $16.99 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 82.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HQY was 572.92K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 67.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HQY’s Market Performance

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has experienced a 3.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month, and a 11.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for HQY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for HQY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.38. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 27,230 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 3,875 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $1,659,996 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of HealthEquity Inc., sale 19,588 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 6,129 shares at $1,177,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.