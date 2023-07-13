Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has gone up by 8.24% for the week, with a 5.76% rise in the past month and a 7.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.30% for GLNG’s stock, with a 2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GLNG is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLNG is $34.23, which is $10.21 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 91.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for GLNG on July 13, 2023 was 995.62K shares.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.66 in comparison to its previous close of 22.90, however, the company has experienced a 8.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

GLNG Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.22. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.09. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.74. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.