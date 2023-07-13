Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has gone up by 4.41% for the week, with a 11.48% rise in the past month and a 11.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.23% for GNTX’s stock, with a 12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is 0.93.

The public float for GNTX is 232.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on July 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has increased by 1.35 when compared to last closing price of 30.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from GOODE GARY F, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $28.27 back on May 19. After this action, GOODE GARY F now owns 29,180 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $124,837 using the latest closing price.

Hollars James A, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,416 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Hollars James A is holding 36,149 shares at $124,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.