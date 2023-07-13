Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNPX is also noteworthy at -0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNPX is $3.00, which is $4.71 above than the current price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on July 13, 2023 was 641.83K shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

GNPX’s stock has seen a -14.61% decrease for the week, with a -12.29% drop in the past month and a -3.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for Genprex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for GNPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

GNPX Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8341. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -45.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -96.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.