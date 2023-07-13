Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GATO stock has gone up by 15.57%, with a monthly gain of 10.21% and a quarterly plunge of -33.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Gatos Silver Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.84% for GATO’s stock, with a 5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GATO is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GATO is $5.75, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for GATO is 68.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for GATO on July 13, 2023 was 400.92K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) has surged by 12.03 when compared to previous closing price of 4.24, but the company has seen a 15.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

GATO Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.