Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 7.44, however, the company has experienced a -0.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is $15.00, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 64.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on July 13, 2023 was 669.23K shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has seen a -0.53% decrease in the past week, with a -2.73% drop in the past month, and a -9.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for GTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for GTX’s stock, with a -0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, who sale 1,025,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Jun 15. After this action, BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA now owns 26,570,589 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $7,738,750 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 3,100,000 shares at $7.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 27,595,589 shares at $23,963,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.