Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Stock Observes 27.40% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, GCI stock has gone up by 22.12%, with a monthly gain of 35.20% and a quarterly surge of 35.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Gannett Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.15% for GCI’s stock, with a 27.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCI is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GCI is $2.15, which is -$0.5 below the current price. The public float for GCI is 134.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on July 13, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.16 in relation to its previous close of 2.52. However, the company has experienced a 22.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +22.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 30.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.