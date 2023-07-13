Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.25 in relation to previous closing price of 48.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is $56.28, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 246.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on July 13, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stock saw a decrease of 0.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for GLPI’s stock, with a -3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.54. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.