GameSquare Holdings Inc.’s (GAME) Stock: A 29.71% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) has gone up by 8.01% for the week, with a 16.76% rise in the past month and a -32.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.42% for GAME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.71% for GAME’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GAME is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GAME is $20.00, GAME currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of GAME on July 13, 2023 was 54.00K shares.

GAME) stock’s latest price update

GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME)’s stock price has plunge by 13.59relation to previous closing price of 3.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GAME Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc. saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.36 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc. stands at -39.32. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.