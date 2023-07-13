Fortive Corporation (FTV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTV is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTV is $77.76, which is -$1.31 below the current price. The public float for FTV is 348.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on July 13, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

FTV stock's latest price update

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 74.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.12% gain in the past month and a 15.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for FTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for FTV’s stock, with a 13.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $74 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.46. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 32,721 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $220,120 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,336 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 37,946 shares at $88,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortive Corporation (FTV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.