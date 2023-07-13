Formula One Group (FWONK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 73.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 40.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWONK is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Formula One Group (FWONK) is $80.47, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 201.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On July 13, 2023, FWONK’s average trading volume was 837.88K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has seen a -3.26% decrease for the week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month and a 1.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Formula One Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for FWONK’s stock, with a 10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWONK Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.99. In addition, Formula One Group saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $39.96 back on Jul 07. After this action, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL now owns 1,010 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $19,980 using the latest closing price.

ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of Formula One Group, sale 5,882 shares at $73.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that ROSENTHALER ALBERT E is holding 72,644 shares at $434,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Formula One Group (FWONK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.