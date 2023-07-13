First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) Stock: A -4.86% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, FFWM stock has gone up by 1.21%, with a monthly decline of -15.90% and a quarterly plunge of -38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for First Foundation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for FFWM’s stock, with a -63.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is above average at 2.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FFWM is 50.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFWM on July 13, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

FFWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) has increased by 3.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

FFWM Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -70.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from Lake David G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 11. After this action, Lake David G. now owns 137,801 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $7,980 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lake David G. is holding 135,801 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.