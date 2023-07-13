Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XPRO is also noteworthy at 1.07.

The average price estimated by analysts for XPRO is $25.00, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on July 13, 2023 was 598.96K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 20.41. However, the company has seen a 12.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XPRO’s Market Performance

XPRO’s stock has risen by 12.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.00% and a quarterly rise of 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.07% for XPRO’s stock, with a 13.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at 15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who sale 2,320,000 shares at the price of $17.37 back on Jun 13. After this action, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP now owns 17,575,891 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $40,298,400 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,852 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 17,533 shares at $89,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.