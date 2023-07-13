Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The New York Times Company’s (NYT) Stock

The stock of The New York Times Company (NYT) has seen a 5.74% increase in the past week, with a 14.04% gain in the past month, and a 6.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for NYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for NYT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is above average at 36.54x. The 36-month beta value for NYT is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NYT is $40.14, which is -$2.59 below than the current price. The public float for NYT is 161.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on July 13, 2023 was 930.13K shares.

NYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 41.53, but the company has seen a 5.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/23 that New York Times to Close Sports Desk

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.94. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who sale 29,758 shares at the price of $40.05 back on Feb 17. After this action, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. now owns 74,610 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $1,191,751 using the latest closing price.

Caputo Roland A., the EVP and CFO of The New York Times Company, sale 12,500 shares at $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Caputo Roland A. is holding 62,853 shares at $493,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, The New York Times Company (NYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.