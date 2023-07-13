Evaluating the Impact of -2.53 Increase on The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (COCO) Stock

In the past week, COCO stock has gone down by -7.84%, with a monthly decline of -14.91% and a quarterly surge of 10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.54% for COCO’s stock, with a 38.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COCO is at 0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for COCO is $26.86, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume for COCO on July 13, 2023 was 645.94K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.53relation to previous closing price of 24.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.05. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 72.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Verlinvest Beverages SA, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on May 26. After this action, Verlinvest Beverages SA now owns 14,858,120 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $125,968,125 using the latest closing price.

Melloul Eric, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Melloul Eric is holding 14,858,120 shares at $125,968,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.