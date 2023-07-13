Evaluating the Impact of -10.98 Increase on Mondee Holdings Inc.’s (MOND) Stock

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen a -14.72% decrease in the past week, with a -20.13% drop in the past month, and a -35.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for MOND.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.17% for MOND’s stock, with a -27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) by analysts is $12.80, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for MOND is 11.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MOND was 295.16K shares.

MOND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) has decreased by -10.98 when compared to last closing price of 8.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MOND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MOND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

MOND Trading at -25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc. saw -32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who sale 1,659,404 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 20,177,764 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc., valued at $16,594,040 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN STANLEY, the 10% Owner of Mondee Holdings Inc., sale 1,049,889 shares at $9.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MORGAN STANLEY is holding 8,456,881 shares at $9,921,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc. stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.35. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 176.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.