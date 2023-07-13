Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.93 in comparison to its previous close of 3.37, however, the company has experienced a -8.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ETON is at 1.38.

The public float for ETON is 20.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ETON on July 13, 2023 was 46.34K shares.

ETON’s Market Performance

ETON’s stock has seen a -8.65% decrease for the week, with a -18.09% drop in the past month and a -13.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.62% for ETON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

ETON Trading at -13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETON starting from BRYNJELSEN SEAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, BRYNJELSEN SEAN now owns 1,040,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,042 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.