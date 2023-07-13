Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELBM is $5.17, The public float for ELBM is 32.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on July 13, 2023 was 84.20K shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s stock price has dropped by -4.29 in relation to previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM’s stock has fallen by -5.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.97% and a quarterly drop of -51.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Electra Battery Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for ELBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.75% for the last 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0431. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.