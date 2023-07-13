Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is 15.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is $94.13, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On July 13, 2023, EMN’s average trading volume was 916.33K shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has increased by 4.24 when compared to last closing price of 84.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/08/23 that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN’s stock has risen by 6.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.78% and a quarterly rise of 7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Eastman Chemical Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.52% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $91 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.56. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.