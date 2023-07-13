DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 139.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $38.00, which is -$3.28 below the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DV on July 13, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.35 in comparison to its previous close of 38.89, however, the company has experienced a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.41% and a quarterly rise of 37.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.10% for DV’s stock, with a 45.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 22.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 88.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 9,231 shares at the price of $38.92 back on Jul 07. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 59,674 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $359,240 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 9,231 shares at $38.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 59,674 shares at $352,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.