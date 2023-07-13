DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLO is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DLO is $16.09, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for DLO is 146.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on July 13, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a 9.48% increase in the past week, with a 15.27% rise in the past month, and a -5.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.36% for DLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.