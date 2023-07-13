Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DRCT is at 4.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRCT is $7.42, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for DRCT is 2.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume for DRCT on July 13, 2023 was 38.70K shares.

The stock of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) has decreased by -7.99 when compared to last closing price of 2.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has fallen by -9.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.46% and a quarterly drop of -5.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for DRCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.84% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at -17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. saw 9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from SMITH W KEITH, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Aug 26. After this action, SMITH W KEITH now owns 40,000 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $187,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stands at +4.66. Equity return is now at value 79.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.