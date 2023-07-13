DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month and a -0.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for DRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for DRH’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is above average at 17.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is $10.05, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for DRH is 204.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRH on July 13, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

DRH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has dropped by -1.56 compared to previous close of 8.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

DRH Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+27.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at +10.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 81.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.92. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.