DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is $5.10, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On July 13, 2023, DMTK’s average trading volume was 422.08K shares.

DMTK stock's latest price update

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has soared by 7.52 in relation to previous closing price of 3.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK’s stock has risen by 12.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.35% and a quarterly drop of -21.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.46% for DMTK’s stock, with a 3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at 30.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 93.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 437 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 290,041 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $1,245 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 350 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 284,757 shares at $998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -82.20, with -59.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.