Denny’s Corporation (DENN): A Technical Analysis

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is $14.17, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 54.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DENN on July 13, 2023 was 405.65K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 11.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DENN’s Market Performance

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a 0.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for DENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for DENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

DENN Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw 25.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who sale 7,450 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Mar 07. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 24,868 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $85,825 using the latest closing price.

Verostek Robert P., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Denny’s Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Verostek Robert P. is holding 30,036 shares at $93,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94. Equity return is now at value -115.30, with 11.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.