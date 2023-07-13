Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by analysts is $174.00, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.13% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.28M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 166.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group

DRI’s Market Performance

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.06% gain in the past month and a 8.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for DRI’s stock, with a 12.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.05. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Burrowes Todd, who sale 13,811 shares at the price of $166.75 back on Jul 11. After this action, Burrowes Todd now owns 40,184 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $2,302,932 using the latest closing price.

Kiernan Daniel J., the President, Olive Garden of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 12,639 shares at $165.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Kiernan Daniel J. is holding 16,043 shares at $2,086,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.36 for the present operating margin

+16.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.