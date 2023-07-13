Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) by analysts is $61.00, which is $26.21 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.20% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTK was 868.41K shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 35.13, however, the company has experienced a 5.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK’s stock has risen by 5.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.70% and a quarterly drop of -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Cytokinetics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for CYTK’s stock, with a -12.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.64. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $34.12 back on Jul 07. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 14,031 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $68,235 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 12,500 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $407,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value 713.60, with -45.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.