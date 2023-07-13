CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): A Technical Analysis

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37.

The public float for CVBF is 132.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on July 13, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

CVBF) stock’s latest price update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 13.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has risen by 7.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly drop of -10.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for CVBF’s stock, with a -32.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Olvera Jane, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $18.08 back on Mar 13. After this action, Olvera Jane now owns 1,200 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $21,695 using the latest closing price.

Farnsworth David F, the EVP & CCO of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Farnsworth David F is holding 41,392 shares at $20,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.