Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CUTR is 19.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.30% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CUTR was 903.54K shares.

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has increased by 8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 14.69. However, the company has seen a 10.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a 10.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.02% decline in the past month and a -41.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for CUTR stock, with a simple moving average of -50.43% for the last 200 days.

CUTR Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -64.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.