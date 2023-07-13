Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Stock Experiences 6.20% Monthly Change

The stock of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has gone up by 5.02% for the week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month and a 12.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for CCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for CCK’s stock, with a 8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCK is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCK is $98.07, which is $11.17 above the current price. The public float for CCK is 117.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCK on July 13, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CCK) stock’s latest price update

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 87.06. However, the company has seen a 5.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.65. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from MILLER JAMES H, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $84.86 back on May 05. After this action, MILLER JAMES H now owns 19,801 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $789,154 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $93.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 4,894 shares at $46,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.