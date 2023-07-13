Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.11 in relation to previous closing price of 20.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) is above average at 8.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRT is 6.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRT on July 13, 2023 was 46.87K shares.

CRT’s Market Performance

CRT stock saw a decrease of -8.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.17% for CRT’s stock, with a -12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRT Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRT fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+93.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stands at +93.88. Equity return is now at value 459.70, with 264.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.