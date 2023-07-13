Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) has surged by 8.15 when compared to previous closing price of 4.91, but the company has seen a 21.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is above average at 3.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 5.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is $30.00, which is $24.69 above the current market price. The public float for CELZ is 1.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELZ on July 13, 2023 was 229.37K shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ’s stock has seen a 21.23% increase for the week, with a 23.52% rise in the past month and a 9.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.83% for CELZ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.75% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +21.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 39.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $4.36 back on Jun 28. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 12,209 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 800 shares at $4.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 12,009 shares at $3,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -50.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.