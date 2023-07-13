Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) Stock: A 6.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has gone up by 3.67% for the week, with a 9.97% rise in the past month and a 12.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for CUZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for CUZ’s stock, with a 2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUZ is $25.40, which is $1.4 above the current price. The public float for CUZ is 150.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on July 13, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CUZ) stock’s latest price update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.25relation to previous closing price of 23.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

CUZ Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Incorporated, sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.07 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 52.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.53. Total debt to assets is 32.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.