Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.11 compared to its previous closing price of 29.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is above average at 67.77x. The 36-month beta value for ROAD is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROAD is $34.00, which is $5.74 above than the current price. The public float for ROAD is 38.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ROAD on July 13, 2023 was 183.03K shares.

ROAD’s Market Performance

ROAD stock saw a decrease of -6.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.35% for ROAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROAD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ROAD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ROAD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROAD Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROAD fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.67. In addition, Construction Partners Inc. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROAD starting from Harper John L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $33.09 back on Jun 20. After this action, Harper John L now owns 138,121 shares of Construction Partners Inc., valued at $82,725 using the latest closing price.

Skelly Noreen E, the Director of Construction Partners Inc., sale 16,157 shares at $30.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Skelly Noreen E is holding 5,934 shares at $492,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+10.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Construction Partners Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.10. Total debt to assets is 35.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.