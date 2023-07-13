Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 92.54. However, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Utility Companies Sell Wind, Solar Farms to Shore Up U.S. Power Grid

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is above average at 13.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $88.77, which is -$3.17 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 345.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ED on July 13, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has seen a 0.26% increase for the week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month and a -6.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for ED’s stock, with a -0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.85. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 147 shares at the price of $90.40 back on Jun 30. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,433 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $13,316 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 75 shares at $90.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,715 shares at $6,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.