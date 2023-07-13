Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 13.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBS on July 13, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 11.30. However, the company has seen a -1.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SBS’s Market Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.97% gain in the past month and a 14.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.58% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.