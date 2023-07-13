Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has seen a 5.41% increase in the past week, with a -47.12% drop in the past month, and a -47.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for CETY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.06% for CETY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CETY is 12.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CETY on July 13, 2023 was 44.59K shares.

The stock of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) has increased by 13.04 when compared to last closing price of 1.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CETY Trading at -30.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9535. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. saw -44.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Technologies Inc. stands at +5.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.