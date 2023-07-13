Chanson International Holding (CHSN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHSN on July 13, 2023 was 468.14K shares.

CHSN's latest price update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN)’s stock price has soared by 19.88 in relation to previous closing price of 1.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHSN’s Market Performance

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has experienced a 19.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.52% rise in the past month, and a 56.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for CHSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for CHSN’s stock, with a 12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHSN Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN rose by +19.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7565. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.83 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at -9.71. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.